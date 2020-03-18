Agong grants audience to PM for pre-Cabinet meeting

The comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara said it was the first pre-Cabinet meeting for His Majesty with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin since the latter took office as the country’s 8th Prime Minister on March 1. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 18 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for a pre-Cabinet meeting at Istana Melawati here.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said it was the first pre-Cabinet meeting for His Majesty with Muhyiddin since the latter took office as the country’s 8th Prime Minister on March 1.

“The meeting, which began at 8 am, lasted about 45 minutes. Both leaders appeared friendly and were meticulous during the first meeting that took place today,” he said in a statement today.

The pre-Cabinet meeting is among the King’s weekly activities or routines, during which he would discuss current issues and exchange views with the Prime Minister.

“Last year, His Majesty attended a total of 36 pre-Cabinet meetings. (As at February 12) this year, six pre-Cabinet meetings so far,” he said. — Bernama