Water treatment plant contamination solved, supply expected to resume as normal, says Selangor rep

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Those living in certain parts of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor who were previously informed of a possible water cut can now breathe easy after Bukit Gasing assemblyman Rajiv Rishyakaran announced the contamination issue at four water treatment plants had been solved.

The Selangor lawmaker had in a post on Facebook announced the four treatment plants, namely SSP1, SSP2, SSP3 and Rantau Panjang, were back in action following reports of odour pollution in Sungai Selangor earlier today.

“The treatment plants have recovered and are back in operation.

“Despite that, time is needed to replenish the reservoirs,” Rajiv wrote in a Facebook post tonight.

The pollution resulted in the four treatment plants having to halt operations around 7pm today after odours were detected in the raw water supply.

The shutdown of the plants was previously expected to cause unscheduled water disruptions in seven districts of Wilayah Persekutuan, Shah Alam/Klang, Petaling, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.