Sime Darby and Velesto chairman tested positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Sime Darby Berhad (SDB) and Velesto Energy Berhad chairman Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad has been preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19.

SDB and Velesto in a statement today informed its chairman is now under the care of a health facility.

“SDB is working with the relevant authorities to ensure that the health and safety of its employees, including proactively identifying those who have been in close contact with its chairman. He has not visited any of the SDB’s premises for the last 18 days,” it said in a statement today.

In line with the government’s Movement Control Order announced last night, SDB’s Malaysian premises will be closed from tomorrow until March 31, 2020 and all its Malaysia-based employees will work remotely.

“SDB is committed to doing its part in mitigating the spread of Covid-19. SDB will make further announcements as and when there are new developments,” it said.

Meanwhile, Velesto Energy Bhd in a separate statement said its chairman has not been at its Kuala Lumpur office premise nor met its employees since Feb 26, 2020.

But nonetheless, the company has taken necessary precautionary and hygiene measures at its office in Kuala Lumpur, it said.

Velesto is currently undertaking the necessary precautionary measures in line with the government’s Movement Order directive.

“Commencing March 17, 2020, the company has initiated its work from home programme for all of its staff based at its Kuala Lumpur head office. This measure is undertaken to prevent any potential spread of the virus, if any, and to protect its employees and others visiting its premises,” said Velesto. — Bernama