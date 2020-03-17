Staff handling Covid-19 outbreak deserve zakat aid, says Perlis mufti

Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin praised staff from the Ministry of Health, National Disaster Management Agency and other agencies involved who risked their lives to save others.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KANGAR, March 17 — Perlis Mufti Assoc Prof Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin has opined that Muslims who are on the front-line to save the people and the country from the Covid-19 threat, deserve to be given zakat assistance for their contribution.

He also praised staff from the Ministry of Health, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and other agencies involved who risked their lives to save others.

“I think they deserve to be given allocations from the zakat collection for their work,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He added that this could help the staff fulfill their needs as well as boost their morale. — Bernama