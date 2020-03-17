Senior citizen fined RM400 for spitting in lift

Ang (right) was charged with spitting at the number buttons of a lift at the Flat Idaman Melur, Bayan Lepas here, at about 11.45am last March 15. — Bernama pic

BALIK PULAU, March 17 — A caretaker of a snooker centre was fined RM400, in default a month’s jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for spitting in a lift two days ago.

Magistrate Nur Azzuin Abdul Moati meted out the fine on Ang Hock Beng, 63, after he pleaded guilty to a charge with committing public nuisance.

Ang was charged with spitting at the number buttons of a lift at the Flat Idaman Melur, Bayan Lepas here, at about 11.45am last March 15.

According to the facts of the case, Ang had deliberately spat on the number buttons at the lift, an action that could cause harm and anxiety among residents in the area.

His action was captured by a closed circuit television camera (CCTV) in the vicinity and footage of the recording went viral, leading to several police reports lodged by the public.

Deputy public prosecutor Rais Imran Hamid prosecuted, while lawyer, S. Bommy, from the Malaysian Legal Aid Foundation, represented Ang, who is a divorcee, with two children to support. — Bernama