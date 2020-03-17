Pengerang fire victim who suffered severe burns in stable condition

The blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor on March 15, 2020. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

JOHOR BARU, March 17 — The victim who suffered severe burns in the blaze at the Diesel Hydro Treating Unit (DHT) within the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) on March 15 is now in stable condition.

Arnado Alexander who was previously receiving treatment at Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) has been transferred to KPJ Specialist Hospital.

KPJ’s Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Dr Faizal Ali said the patient is in stable condition and is currently placed on assisted ventilation.

He said the patient had lung injuries and 40 per cent of his total body surface including the face was burned adding that the first 72 hours were critical.

“Hopefully he will pass through this critical period because only then we will be able to treat the other injuries,” he told reporters when met at the hospital tonight.

Meanwhile, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad who visited Arnado said the state government was prepared to provide assistance to families of victims involved in the fire incident.

In the fire that occurred at the Pengerang Refining and Petrochemical (PRefChem) in PIC at about 10.50pm on Sunday night, five people were killed, one suffered 40 per cent burns while another survived the explosion. — Bernama