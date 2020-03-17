Covid-19: Perak Sultan decrees Friday prayer on March 20, 27 in Perak replaced by zuhur prayer at home

Sultan Nazrin also decreed that mosque and suraus located in Covid-19 positive areas would be closed until disinfecting and decontamination works had completed and would only be allowed to reopen after obtaining the written approval of the Health Ministry. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, March 17 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah has decreed that the Friday prayer on March 20 and 27 would be replaced by zuhur prayer in the respective Muslim’s home following the Movement Control Order starting tomorrow.

Perak Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president, Tan Sri Dr Wan Mohd Zahid Mohd Noordin said the Sultan had issued the decree after the Perak State Fatwa Committee which met last Saturday presented the matter before the Ruler as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection.

He said Sultan Nazrin also decreed that mosque and suraus located in Covid-19 positive areas would be closed until disinfecting and decontamination works had completed and would only be allowed to reopen after obtaining the written approval of the Health Ministry.

“All religious classes, lectures and lessons in mosque and surau are cancelled to minimise exposure apart from allowing only an imam, a bilal (muezzin) and a siak (mosque/surau caretaker) to be present for the call to prayer (azan).

“Besides that, the call to prayer would be amended with a phrase (ungkapan) hay’alatain (to pray at your home),” he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Zahid added that if a death occurs due to Covid-19, the handling of the body would be conducted in accordance with the rites of the Management of Suspected or Confirmed Muslim Bodies Infected by Ebola Virus based on the decision of the 107th National Fatwa Committee on Islamic Religious Affairs of Malaysia muzakarah (meeting).

Meanwhile, Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) director Datuk Mohd Yusop Husin said no wedding ceremonies would be allowed at public places such as mosques, suraus or halls.

He said based on the instructions stipulated under the Movement Control Order, marriage solemnisation (akad nikah) should be held at private premises to control the spread of Covid-19.

“Apart from that, the solemnisation should be shortened to not more than 30 minutes,” he said in a statement on JAIPk Facebook page.

Mohd Yusop also said it could only be attended by a marriage official (jurunikah), two witnesses, the bride and groom, and a guardian (wali), but it must be cancelled if any of them is confirmed or suspected of having Covid -19 infection. — Bernama