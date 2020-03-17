Cops say post-mortem of Pengerang fire victims began at 4pm

The blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor early this morning. — Picture courtesy of social media/Persatuan Bangsa Johor

KOTA TINGGI, March 17 — The post-mortems, including DNA testing, on the five fire victims of the Pengerang Integrated Complex’s diesel hydro treating unit, will be conducted at the Sultan Ismail Hospital beginning this afternoon.

Head of the Kota Tinggi Police Headquarters Internal Security and Public Order Department ASP Mohamaden Bujang said this was the standard operating procedure when there was difficulty identifying the bodies of victims through normal methods.

He said this would prevent any mistakes in identifying the bodies.

“Initial investigations will be conducted at the location before the post-mortem. The condition of the bodies make identification through normal methods difficult, so we need to do it this way to confirm their identities.. the investigating officer will contact the families when the post-mortems are conducted this afternoon.

“The results will be known in 48 hours at the earliest, up to two weeks, it depends on the Chemistry Department, the bodies will be handed over to their families after they have been identified,” he said.

Mohamaden was speaking to reporters after a briefing with the families of the victims, Fadhi Akmal Fadzil, Azarul Ashraf Norakmal, Norfazly Md Nor, Che Huzaidy Che Harun and Hadi Syafiq Jamil at the Kota Tinggi District Office here today.

Also present at the briefing were chairman of the Johor Women, Family and Community Development Committee, Zaiton Ismail, Kota Tinggi Hospital director Dr Khursiah Daud and Kota Tinggi district officer Farizal Ismail.

Mohamaden urged the families of the victims to be patient and allow the authorities to take the appropriate action.

In the incident two days ago, five people were killed while one was injured with 40 per cent burns while another was saved. — Bernama