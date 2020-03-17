Bernama confirms one staff positive for Covid-19, part of HQ being sanitised

Bernama said disinfection measures will be conducted immediately at the 15th floor of its headquarters following the discovery. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — National news agency Bernama confirmed today that one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement, Bernama said disinfection measures will be conducted immediately at the 15th floor of its headquarters following the discovery.

“All employees are to remain calm and advised to take precautionary measures to prevent Covid-19 infection.

“Always ensure cleanliness and follow the latest development from time to time,” it said.

It is understood that the 15th floor housed the Bernama Radio station.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said yesterday Malaysia will effectively be hitting pause on all non-essential activities for two weeks from tomorrow (March 18) until March 31 to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus under a nationwide movement control order.

This order covers the whole of Malaysia, with a ban on public gatherings including for any religious, sports, social and cultural events except for supermarkets, sundry goods stores, markets and other places selling daily necessities or things that people would need for their day-to-day lives.

This is the first time Malaysia has enforced such an order.

The order was made under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967.