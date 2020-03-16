Report: Muhyiddin to defend Bersatu president post in party elections

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin submitted his candidacy form through his political secretary. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today confirmed he will defend his president post in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) ahead of the party inagural polls in June.

According to Berita Harian, Muhyiddin, who is incumbent president, submitted his candidacy form through his political secretary.

Muhyiddin has held the same positions since Bersatu’s inception on September 8, 2016.

Nomination for Bersatu supreme council positions will be open on March 16 and the annual general meeting will be held from June 25 to 28.