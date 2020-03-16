Pay up the state sales tax, Sarawak government tells Petronas

Sarawak today asked Petronas not to appeal against the High Court’s decision in dismissing its judicial review application, but to pay up the 5 per cent sales tax imposed on petroleum products without further delay. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 16 — The state government today asked Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) not to appeal against the High Court’s decision in dismissing its judicial review application, but to pay up the 5 per cent sales tax imposed on petroleum products without further delay.

The Chief Minister’s Office said this would enable the state government to proceed with its development agenda for the benefit of the people of Sarawak.

“The decision by the High Court has been based on clear points of law which Petronas should recognise and adhere to,” the CMO said in a media statement.

Three days ago, judge Azhahari Kamal Ramli had ruled that the Comptroller of the State Sales Tax has acted within the purview of the State Sales Tax Ordinance by imposing sales tax on Petronas.

He also ruled that notices of assessment were issued legally by the comptroller to the Petronas.

“The first respondent (comptroller) had also acted reasonably in issuing the notices and the assessment because the applicant (Petronas) had taken the stand that it is not a taxable person and had failed to submit the return as requested by the first respondent,” the judge said when dismissing a judicial review by Petronas against the decision of the comptroller to compel Petronas to pay the 5 per cent sales on the export of petroleum products.

He also found that the power of the state to make laws for imposing sales tax was derived from Article 95B(3) of the Federal Constitution.

He said Article 95B(3) was added to the Federal Constitution upon the recommendation of the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC), prior to the formation of Malaysia that the Borneo states shall have power to impose sale tax, that any discriminatory rates would not be imposed on goods of the same type but of different origin.

The CMO said the state government welcomes the decision by the High Court to dismiss the judicial review application by Petronas to challenge the rights of the state to impose State Sales Tax on petroleum products.

“It has always been the firm stand of the state that this right to impose State sales tax is entrenched in the Federal Constitution read together with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Inter-Governmental Committee Report,” it said.