Covid-19: Cops detain man for spitting in lift, causing public anxiety

Southwest district police chief Supt A. Anbalagan said the 63-year-old snooker centre employee surrendered himself at the Bayan Lepas police station after a video of the abhorrent act went viral and was slammed by netizens. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, March 16 — An elderly man has been arrested for allegedly spitting on the buttons of a lift at a housing estate in Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas near here, causing alarm amid fears of Covid-19.

Southwest district police chief Supt A. Anbalagan said the 63-year-old snooker centre employee surrendered himself at the Bayan Lepas police station after a video of the abhorrent act went viral and was slammed by netizens.

“At 7.25pm yesterday a teacher lodged a police report after receiving the viral video on WhatsApp. The Penang City Council (MBPP) and Health Ministry have been urged to clean up the lift and examine the man,” he said here today.

He said the man had undergone a health screening.

“So far he showed no signs of Covid-19 infection and a urine drug test also came out negative,” he added.

Anbalagan said the man had admitted to committing the act and police were completing the investigation papers for the case to be investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

Meanwhile Anbalagan called on the public to cooperate by not resorting to acts that could aggravate fears and anxiety at a time when Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic. — Bernama