Ahmad Din appointed Sabah Syarie Chief Judge

Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin (second right)presents the letter of appointment to the State Starie Chief Judge Alidin @ Ahmad Din Othman (left) at Kota Kinabalu March 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 16 — The Yang Di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin today presented the letter of appointment to the State Syarie Chief Judge [email protected] Din Othman in a ceremony at Istana Negeri here.

Ahmad Din, 57, was appointed to the post effective Nov 11 last year.

Also receiving the letter of appointment from Juhar was State Chief Syarie Prosecutor Mohd Ridhuan Othman, 43, who was appointed effective Oct 16 last year.

The ceremony was also attended by Sabah Law and Native Affairs Minister Datuk Aidi Moktar and Sabah Islamic Religious Council president Datuk Seri Dr Hasbullah Taha. — Bernama