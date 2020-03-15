UniMAP implements online learning from tomorrow until April 5

KANGAR, March 15 — Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) is carrying out online teaching for all postgraduates and undergraduates starting tomorrow until April 5, following the spread of COVID-19.

UniMAP deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Dr Mohd Rizal Arshad said the online approach would replace classroom teaching and learning temporarily.

“The current situation in Malaysia has shown an increase in COVID-19 infection. Therefore, following the Ministry of Health’s recommendations on mass gatherings, UniMAP is taking the step in teaching and learning activities,” he said in a statement today.

He said to contain the spread of COVID-19, students are prohibited from returning to their homes and would stay on campus and in residential colleges during that period.

If there was a need to leave campus during the period, students would need to get the permission of the school dean.

Mohd Rizal said the mid-term break from March 30 to April 6 would be rescheduled to another date.

He said the final examination for semester 2 for the 2019/2020 academic session for diploma students which was supposed to be held from March 24 to April 12, was postponed to April 6 to April 26.

“UniMAP residents are reminded to take the precautions as recommended by the Health Ministry such as regularly washing hands with soap and water and using hand sanitiser.

“UniMAP students with symptoms of fever, cough, flu and breathing difficulty are advised to seek early treatment at a nearby University health centre, hospital or clinic,” he said.

He said UniMAP would continue to monitor the situation and provide the latest information.

UniMAP residents are also urged to get verified news on COVID-19, he added. — Bernama