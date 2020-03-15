Call to promote Langkawi as a safe tourist destination

Visitors to Tanjung Rhu Beach in Langkawi were thrilled to see a phenomenon that exposed sand dunes, March 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, March 15 — A promotion to publicise Langkawi as a safe tourist destination should be carried out soon to reduce the impact of COVID-19 infection on its tourism industry.

Langkawi Tourism president, Ahmad Phisol Ishak said the move was among more 20 suggestions mentioned by industry players in their discussion today.

“We want Langkawi to be a safe destination with many tourists on the beach and in restaurants and in fact we are seeing more local visitors entering the island resort during the school holidays.

“We have formed a working committee to analyse all proposals. After this we will put the proposal papers to the attention of the authorities at state and ministry levels,” he told reporters after a Langkawi Tourism Promotion Discussion here today.

The talk involving tourism industry players such as hotel operators, tourism product agents, tourist drivers and representatives of Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) agreed to implement several suggestions such as giving discounts for accommodation, car rental and entrance ticket, as well as stepping up digital promotion and cooperation with banks to restructure and reschedule loans.

Meanwhile, LADA Tourism manager Azmil Munif Mohd Bukhari said the authority is cooperating with duty-free shops, tourist product and accommodation operators to launch the Langkawi Great Sale 2020 from March 13 to May 12.

“Domestic tourists will enjoy price reduction of up to 70 per cent on goods such as crockery, chocolate, room booking as well as other attractive offers,” said Azmil who added that the e-launch of Langkawi Great Sale 2020 will be held on Wednesday (March 18). — Bernama