500 Perlis PKR members quit party

ARAU, March 15 – Five hundred members of Perlis PKR have declared quitting the party today, after losing faith in the leadership of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Former Arau division chief, Izhar Kamaruddin Sudin claimed that 300 members from the Arau division and 200 Padang Besar division members have exited the party.

“We made the decision because the state’s leadership council (MPN) failed to give priority to the welfare of the grassroots, apart from losing faith in Anwar,” he told the media here, today.

Among the Perlis PKR leaders who pulled out of the party are the party state’s chairman Mohd Faisol Abd Rahman, Perlis Youth deputy chief and Arau Youth chief, Khairul Aqran Saffie and Padang Besar division deputy chief Ahmad Sofi Abdul Manah.

He said all the members who renounced the party will be mobilised through a non-governmental body (NGO) under the state’s Penggerak Muafakat Nasional, which will be established in the near future. — Bernama