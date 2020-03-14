Shorter visiting hours at all hospitals in Penang, says state health director

State Health director Dr Asmayani Khalib says the visiting hours at all hospitals in Penang has been shortened and number of visitors allowed in wards to be limited with immediate effect. ― Picture via Facebook/Love Penang

GEORGE TOWN, March 14 ― The visiting hours at all hospitals in Penang has been shortened and number of visitors allowed in wards to be limited with immediate effect to contain the spread of Covid-19, said State Health director Dr Asmayani Khalib.

She said children below the age of 12 would be strictly barred from visiting patients at the hospitals.

“The visiting hours at all hospitals in Penang has been shortened to 1pm to 2pm and from 5pm to 6.30pm every day, including on public holidays, with immediate effect until further notice,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Penang City Council (MBPP), in a statement, said a coffee shop in Bandar Baru Air Itam, here was ordered to close for 14 days since last March 6 due to hygiene factor and not because of Covid-19. ― Bernama