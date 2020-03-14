Mukhriz: Kedah to hold special meeting on Covid-19 this Monday

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the meeting would be attended by all quarters, including state department heads, representatives from all districts and all elected representatives, including from the Opposition. ― Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, March 14 ― The Kedah state government will hold a special meeting this Monday to get the latest development on Covid-19 and its impact on the state's economy, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said the meeting would be attended by all quarters, including state department heads, representatives from all districts and all elected representatives, including from the Opposition.

“I’ll chair the meeting, where the State Health Department and the State Economic Planning Division will table the latest development on Covid-19 and the impact of the virus on the state economy, respectively,” he told reporters after attending the Iskoba Pekan Rabu Fun Ride 2020 programme here today.

On the postponement or cancellation of gatherings, including international meetings, sports, social and religious events as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, Mukhriz said a few events organised by the private sector, including a cycling event in Langkawi, had been postponed.

“Announcement on the postponement and cancellation of events will be made from time to time, but the state assembly sitting on this March 23 will proceed as scheduled,” he added. ― Bernama