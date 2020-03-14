Malaysian Medical Association welcomes govt’s proactive move to combat Covid-19

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur February 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has welcomed the government’s decision for all gatherings, including international meetings as well as sports, social and religious events, to be postponed or cancelled accordingly until April 30.

Its president Dr. N Ganabaskaran said the steps announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday were proactive measures that can help bring the situation under control and, thus, reduce the chances of Covid-19 infection.

“This is the time for all Malaysians to pay more attention to their personal hygiene,” he told Bernama after appearing a guest on Bernama TV today.

Until 12pm today, 41 new positive Covid-19 cases were reported, taking the total number of cases nationwide to 238, while 35 have been cured.

Dr Ganabaskaran also hailed the perfect timing of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) declaration of Covid-19 being a pandemic given that the affected countries could then adopt preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus. — Bernama