Covid-19: Perlis govt to issue statement on Monday

KANGAR, March 14 — The Perlis government will announce the latest status on the Covid-19 infection in the state this Monday, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man today.

He said this when asked on a viralled infographic which showed Perlis having one positive Covid-19 case.

State Health Committee chairman Teh Chai Ann, when contacted, advised the people in the state to not panic and exercise high standard of personal hygiene to avoid any infection.

He said the situation in Perlis was still under control and advised the people to also not believe in rumours.

“Do not believe in what is spread in the social media, except what is issued by the Health Ministry,” he added.

Meanwhile, State Health director Dr Sirajuddin Hashim said the confirmed positive Covid-19 case is reported in stable condition at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital. — Bernama