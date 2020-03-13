With Annuar Musa the FT minister, Hannah Yeoh tells KLites to fight on for green growth

The Perikatan Nasional government made Tan Sri Annuar Musa the new federal territories minister, a move met with scepticism by city folks as the Umno leader is a Member of Parliament from Ketereh, Kelantan. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― The DAP's Hannah Yeoh said Kuala Lumpur voters must “fight on” to preserve the city's parks and green lungs as concerns mount over the return of excessive development now Barisan Nasional (BN) is part of the government.

Environmental conservation was among the major issues raised by her constituents during a townhall meet recently, the Segambut MP and former deputy minister said, pointing to the corruption allegations surrounding the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) under BN rule.

The Perikatan Nasional government made Tan Sri Annuar Musa the new federal territories minister, a move met with scepticism by city folks as the Umno leader is a Member of Parliament from Ketereh, Kelantan.

“A MP from Kelantan making decisions for us MPs in Kuala Lumpur,” Yeoh told Malay Mail on Tuesday.

“I am not sure if he can do a different job from Tengku Adnan because they come from the same party, saddled with “millions as pocket money” mindset.”“

Umno's Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor, the immediate former FT minister before Pakatan Harapan took over in 2018, is now on trial for allegedly accepting a RM2 million bribe from a property developer in 2016.

“We must fight on ― continue to be diligent in protecting our green lung, parks and DBKL taxpayers' fund,” she said.

Annuar was once a minister under the first Mahathir administration in the 90s.

After years being under the radar, he launched a political comeback bid under the leadership of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, playing the role of a vocal backbencher.

Under Najib, Annuar was given the chairmanship of MARA, a key Bumiputera devekopment fund in an appointment seen as a reward for his loyalty.

But he was subsequently forced to resign following allegations of a dubious sponsorship deal for the Kelantan football team. He denied any wrongdoing.

So far Annuar has not laid out any plans for his ministry, and Yeoh's party colleagues appear to be willing to let him prove himself albeit with seeming scepticism.

“I'm looking forward to seeing Tan Sri Musa make Kuala Lumpur one of the top liveable and harmonious cities in the world,” said Lim Lip Eng, Kepong MP for DAP.

“To make Kuala Lumpur a harmonious city for people of all backgrounds to live in, that's my wish for him.”