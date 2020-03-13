PKR Youth chief questions ‘familiar faces’ at announcements by Johor members who quit party

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir speaks during the 2019 PKR Youth Congress at the Melaka International Trade Centre December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, March 13 — PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Nasir today questioned the role of some familiar individuals who were seen attending the public announcements of members quitting the party in Batu Pahat and Simpang Renggam recently.

He claimed that the participation of these individuals were to deliberately support the act of several traitors that have partnered with Umno and PAS to form the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

“If there is another announcement in other places after this, I am not surprised to see the same faces again.

“Perhaps they need to present themselves by showing their presence to receive something in return or maybe a political appointment,” said Akmal in a statement issued here.

Akmal Nasir, who is also the Johor Baru MP, said that these individuals should instead list down the names and membership numbers of those who have quit PKR to prove the actual figures and to make it easier for the party to delist their membership.

He expressed confidence that PKR would not be rocked by such “gimmicks” that were orchestrated by the individuals.

“Members who are loyal with strong and honest principles will certainly have the dignity to continue with our struggle.

“[PKR] will continue to defend the people’s mandate and focus on community issues,” he said.

Earlier, about 300 Simpang Renggam PKR division members, including its deputy chief, women’s wing and youth chief were reported to have quit the party.

The former members cited that they were disgruntled as they could no longer work with the division chief.

Yesterday, about 500 Batu Pahat PKR members left the party and pledged their support to PN. This was following an announcement that its former division chief and Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon had also quit PKR to support PN.

Rashid is known to be aligned with International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who was PKR’s former deputy president.

Earlier yesterday, PKR chief organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad issued a list which saw 27 members either sacked or quit the party following the recent political upheaval which led to a change in government.

He said they included the party’s former deputy president Mohamed Azmin and former vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin, who were sacked by the party’s Central Leadership Council on February 24, as well as two other members who were sacked by the council on March 1, and others, through evidence gathered on the social media, video recordings, media announcements and other avenues.