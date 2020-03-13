Committal proceedings against Lokman Adam to be heard April 17

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex March 28, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The High Court today fixed April 17 to hear committal proceedings against former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for allegedly intimidating a witness in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The victim is Najib’s former special officer, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, a key witness in the case.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam informed the court that the Court of Appeal had on March 5, granted a stay of the committal proceedings in the High Court, pending the disposal of an application made by Lokman to the Court of Appeal.

Mohamad Mustaffa said the Court of Appeal had fixed March 31 to hear Lokman's application to set aside the leave obtained by then Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas to initiate committal proceedings against him.

In his application, Thomas sought an order for Lokman, as respondent, to be committed to prison or be fined for his actions.

According to the AG, on Sept 25 last year, Lokman, had uttered words in a video interview, constituting an express or implied threat against Amhari Efendi, for having given evidence in Najib’s trial at the High Court.

Thomas said on the same day, Lokman had lodged a police report against Amhari Efendi, who was the eighth prosecution witness, in respect of the evidence given by him at the former prime minister’s trial.

The object or purpose of the respondent's act, said the AG, was to harass and intimidate Amhari Efendi, other witnesses and any potential witnesses who may come forward to give evidence against Najib in the 1MDB trial. — Bernama