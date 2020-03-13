After missing chance to become PM, Anwar says he has ‘godlike’ patience

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, March 13 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is not affected by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s criticism as he has legendary and tahap dewa (godlike) patience as a politician.

He said he will remain strong in order to further the reform agenda for the people fighting corruption alongside his allies in Pakatan Harapan.

“My patience is legendary, so I don’t think I can easily be provoked. Tun Mahathir has been saying these nasty things for many decades, so I don’t think it will affect my position and the party’s position in setting our priorities right.

“The party and PH are committed to our reform agenda,” Anwar said during a press conference this evening after meeting with coalition leaders at PKR headquarters today.

Commenting on Dr Mahathir’s latest attack against him, that he was rejected by Malay communities for his “liberal” politics, Anwar calmly said he did not understand the allegation as he had never been rejected by his Malay majority constituents whenever he contested.

“Dr Mahathir may reject me but not the Malay community.

“I contested in an area where the majority of Malays supported me. In Port Dickson, over 60 per cent (of Malay voters)... they supported me and in Permatang Pauh, so I don’t think I need to elaborate,” he said.

Anwar also said Dr Mahathir is no longer part of the Pakatan coalition.

“Dr Mahathir is not a member of PH. But we are open to discussion; in fact he had invited some of us to see him today,’’ he said.

When pressed repeatedly on Dr Mahathir’s stance on PH, after the former had criticised Anwar’s supposed hurry to become prime minister, the Port Dickson MP said he hoped that the former prime minister would be consistent with his narrative.

“You have to ask him that, because he may change his mind tomorrow. I hope he can remain consistent,’’ he said.