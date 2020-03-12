Speaker: Johor sultan to set new date for state assembly sitting

Johor Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said the new date for the Johor Legislative Assembly Sitting will be decided by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, March 12 — The new date for the Johor Legislative Assembly Sitting, which was postponed on March 5, will be decided by the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, said Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat.

Suhaizan said His Majesty would make the decision in accordance with Clause 23 Second Part of the Johor Constitution 1895.

“The developments and issues on the special sitting of the state assembly have been presented to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

“His Majesty has advised that the state assembly sitting should take place within the period of six months from the previous sitting which was from Nov 21 to Dec 1,” he said in a statement here today.

Earlier this morning, Suhaizan had an audience with Sultan Ibrahim, believed on the request by Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) to hold the special sitting.

Johor PH handed over a letter to Suhaizan on Sunday calling for a special sitting of the state assembly to determine if newly-appointed Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad commanded the confidence of the majority of the assemblymen in the 56-seat assembly. — Bernama