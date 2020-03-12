Securities Commission board member confirmed Covid-19 positive

A health quarantine officer stationed at a thermal screening point monitors passengers at the international arrival terminal of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) confirms that an independent board member has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement today, SC said that the affected individual is now being treated at the Sungai Buloh Hospital and is in stable condition.

“The SC is working closely with the health authorities to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of our employees, including proactively identifying those who have been in close contact with the individual,” the statement said.

The company said as a preventive measure, all employees will work from home as SC is closing its office tomorrow to facilitate a deep cleansing of its premises and will reopen on March 16,

The statement also stressed that since the start of the outbreak in Malaysia, SC has taken a series of precautionary initiatives to protect its employees and minimise the spread of the virus.

“These include activating split team operation to reduce the number of employees working in one location, health screening of visitors, home quarantine for employees who have had close contact with suspected and confirmed Covid-19 cases, and increased daily sanitisation of the office among others,” added the statement. — Bernama