Khalid Samad says race-baiting gone as former instigators now in power

Khalid Abdul Samad arrives at Istana Negara February 26,2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Parti Amanah Negara’s Khalid Abdul Samad noted today that race-baiting appeared to have subsided in the country as those who used to trade in it have accomplished their “mission”.

Khalid was responding to another tweet asking if others have noticed a sudden drop in complaints of a racial nature online, which coincided with the installation of the new Perikatan Nasional administration.

“They have achieved their goal so there is no need to raise racial issues anymore. Just mere fabrications and a made-up crisis to obtain power... hope the people understand,” he said in response.

Pengadu domba dan batu api telah mencapai matlamat maka tak perlu membawa isu perkauman lagi. Hanya isu rekaan dan crisis jadian untuk mencapai kuasa... semoga rakyat semua memahami. https://t.co/ZjplVKtzpm — Khalid Samad (@KhalidSamad) March 11, 2020

Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly in February to trigger a political crisis that brought down the Pakatan Harapan administration and culminated in Muhyiddin’s appointment as the new PM heading the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Muhyiddin’s party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia now leads PN alongside Umno, PAS, MCA and MIC, with the support of 18 MPs from Sarawak.