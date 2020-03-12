Domestic Trade Ministry to continue good policies, make improvements when needed, says minister

Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi says his ministry will continue with existing policies and strategies implemented by the previous government, and make improvements where needed. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

PUTRAJAYA, March 12 ― The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry will continue with existing policies and strategies implemented by the previous government, and make improvements where needed, said its new Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Speaking to the media on his first day of work at the ministry here today, he said there was certainly room for improvement in reference to strategies or policies which could bring harmony to the people, in view of the fact that the ministry's core business was the people.

“So we should formulate policies which can help reduce the burden of the people, as well as those involved in domestic trade,” he said.

Nanta and his deputy Datuk Rosol Wahid were earlier officially greeted by ministry staff and respectively clocked in at the office, to symbolise the start of their duties.

Commenting on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's statement last night that each ministry and department would make suggestions on matters to prioritise in view of the fact the the government did not have a manifesto, Nanta said: “We will definitely do our best whether there is a manifesto or no manifesto. We will still need to do our part.”

Asked about the suggestion made by the Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) that the government sets floor prices for petrol and diesel due to the global war price, Nanta said the ministry would look into the idea.

“We have to listen to all and make sure that we are able to brainstorm ideas and if it's good, we will recommend ...,” he said.

Nanta said the government would also look into the Petrol Subsidy Programme (PSP) introduced by the previous government to determine whether it should be continued.

“If anything is already in place and if it is good, then why don't we look at it positively and continue with it if it's good for the people and the country,” he added. ― Bernama