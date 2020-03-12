Agong grants audience to new AG

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to the new Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun at Istana Negara March 12, 2020. — Picture via Instagram/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to the new Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Idrus Harun at Istana Negara here.

An official Istana Negara Instagram post stated that it was Idrus’ first audience with the King after being appointed as the new AG on March 6.

The appointment was made following the resignation of Tan Sri Tommy Thomas on February 28.

Idrus, 65, from Sanglang, Alor Setar, Kedah, received his secondary education at Sekolah Menengah Ayer Hitam, Kedah and Sultan Abdul Hamid College before he proceeded to study law at Universiti Malaya and graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree in 1980.

Throughout his career, he had served as Terengganu State Legal Adviser, senior federal counsel at the Election Commission and the Anti-Corruption Agency, Solicitor-General, Appeals Court judge and also Federal Court judge. — Bernama