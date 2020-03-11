Zuraida hopes new AG will expedite firefighter Adib’s murder trial

Fire and Rescue Deptment personnel carry Muhammad Adib’s coffin out of the Kuala Lumpur General Hospital’s Forensic Department, December 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said she hopes that the new Attorney General (AG), Tan Sri Idrus Harun, will expedite the murder trial of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, reports Malaysiakini.

Zuraida was quoted by the news portal as saying that the case had not progressed much under former AG Tommy Thomas’ tenure.

“The trial of Adib case will start, it’s just that I think, at that time under the old AG, he took a little while to start the trial.

“So I hope we can expedite this and I will follow up with the new AG (to get the latest update),” she was quoted as saying after clocking-in to her previous post in Putrajaya today.

Idrus has been appointed as the new AG, replacing Thomas who resigned last week.

Last year, Muhammad Adib’s family launched contempt proceedings against Thomas for allegedly disrupting the inquest on the fireman’s death.

The Shah Alam High Court, however, had set the matter aside.

Muhammad Adib was seriously injured during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya on November 27, 2018. He died on December 17, after 21 days in intensive care at the National Heart Institute.

On September 29, 2019, the Coroner’s Court established that Muhammad Adib was assaulted by two or three unidentified people during the incident that led to his death.