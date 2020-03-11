Sabah Bersatu calls for revival of state Federal Development Dept

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the JPPS was now needed considering that Sabah was now an opposition state led by Parti Warisan Sabah. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 11 — Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is calling for the revival of the state Federal Development Department (JPPS) in view of the state government’s opposition status.

He said the re-establishment of the JPPS was essential to enable the federal government to oversee, monitor and coordinate the distribution of federal development allocations at the state level.

“Thus, Sabah Bersatu proposes that the federal government speeds up the revival of the JPPS for the successful implementation of all development programmes and projects in Sabah.

“JPPS also serves as a representative of the Federal government, intermediary and liaisons between the Federal government and the states, as has been established in Kelantan,” he told a press conference after chairing the Sabah Bersatu leaders meeting here, today.

He said that through the JPPS, the federal government can assist in developing Sabah, in particular the rural areas which are still lagging behind, through the development allocation channelled to JPPS.

“We want to ensure that Sabah and its people continue benefiting from federal funding and projects,” he said.

Hajiji said they also asking the federal government to bring back the Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) in Sabah to monitor the implementation of development projects at the grassroots level.

He said Sabah presently has Village Community Management Councils (MPKK), where the power to appoint its chairmen lies with the state government, while the Federal government provides the allocation for payment of their allowance.

Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman, said it is a common practice for development allocation from the Federal government not to be channelled directly to an opposition state government and political party.

He said the proposal would be submitted to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at tomorrow’s Bersatu’s meeting in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama