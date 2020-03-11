PM chairs first meeting with deputy ministers

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin chairs the first new Cabinet meeting at the Perdana Putra in Putrajaya March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today chaired the first meeting with deputy ministers at Perdana Putra here.

The meeting, which began at 2.45pm, was attended by 37 deputy ministers who were sworn-in yesterday.

Also attended the meeting were Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali and Deputy Chief Secretary (Cabinet) Datuk Farizah Ahmad.

In the morning today, the prime minister chaired the first cabinet meeting at the same building,

Last Monday, Muhyiddin announced his Cabinet line-up after he was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister on March 1. — Bernama