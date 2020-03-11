Perak Umno chief Saarani should be the next MB, says DAP rep

Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad speaks to reporters at Istana Kinta March 10, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 11 — Constitutional expert Abdul Aziz Baru said Perak Umno chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad should be the state’s next mentri besar following the resignation of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Aziz Bari said Saarani holds majority support in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, which is set to be the new government in Perak.

“By the ‘law of democracy’ Saarani should be appointed as the mentri besar. He has the majority,” Aziz Bari told Malay Mail when contacted.

The former state executive committee chairman explained that Saarani had his 25 assemblymen sign the statutory declaration to support him as the mentri besar.

“Umno has the majority seats in PN. All their assemblymen support Saarani as the mentri besar.

“Furthermore, all three PAS assemblymen also agreed to support Saarani as the mentri besar,” said Aziz Bari, despite the Islamic party also nominating its candidate for the post.

“I don’t see in any way it is lawful or right to appoint Ahmad Faizal again as the mentri besar,” he added.

Meanwhile, a DAP source revealed that an associate of Saarani said that Ahmad Faizal still aiming for the MB post.

The person said Ahmad Faizal told the Perak Palace that he has nine assemblymen backing him to be the mentri besar.

“This include, three assemblymen from Bersatu, three Independent assemblymen, who quit their respective party from the PH coalition after the government collapse and also three DAP assemblymen.

“The DAP assemblymen are Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng and Pokok Assam assemblyman Leow Thye Yih,” he claimed, without disclosing the other DAP assemblyman.

“Of course the three DAP assemblymen did not quit party or jump ship, but they are ‘mesra’ (friendly) with Ahmad Faizal,” he added.

On Monday, Ahmad Faizal, announced that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and PAS have agreed to join forces to form a new state government.

The Perak Bersatu chairman also announced that former PKR Kuala Kurau assemblyman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari and independent assemblyman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi have joined the party.

The PN bloc is also strengthened with the exit of two DAP assemblymen and one Amanah assemblyman from their respective party from the PH coalition.

Paul Yong Choo Kiong (DAP-Tronoh), A. Sivasubraniam (DAP-Buntong) and Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim (Amanah-Titi Serong) all said they were resigning to become Independents backing Perikatan’s mentri besar.

At the time of their declaration, Ahmad Faizal was still the MB.

Yesterday, Ahmad Faizal tendered his resignation as MB and Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah accepted the resignation.

All three parties from the PN bloc, which include Bersatu, Umno and PAS, nominated a candidate from their respective party to be the mentri besar and submitted the names to the Sultan.

Bersatu nominated Ahmad Faizal, Umno nominated Saarani, while PAS nominated its state commissioner Razman Zakaria.

The party leaders also jointly agreed to accept the Sultan’s decision in appointing a new mentri besar as well as the state executive committee chairmen.