Mukhriz hanging by a thread in Kedah, Dr M says

Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s Kedah state government is among those expected to collapse following Bersatu’s exit from Pakatan Harapan but has so far remained intact. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said his son, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, was now at the mercy of PAS lawmakers in the state.

Mukhriz was among those who broke with Bersatu when the party switched its support from Dr Mahathir to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and was expected to be purged from the party.

His Kedah state government was among those expected to collapse following Bersatu’s exit from Pakatan Harapan but has so far remained intact.

“Much depends on PAS members. If they withdraw (following the central party leadership), then his administration will collapse.

“At the moment, they have not withdrawn even though this contradicts the stand of their party’s leadership,” Dr Mahathir told Sinar Harian in an interview.

He said Mukhriz’s position was delicately balanced but would be upset by the slightest provocation.

On paper, Kedah remains a PH state but only because the five Bersatu lawmakers have not officially banded with their new Perikatan Nasional allies in Umno and PAS.

If they band together formally, the PN parties would have 22 seats in the state assembly or three more than needed for a simple majority.

Should Mukhriz be removed as the Kedah MB, it would be the second time that his support for his father has cost him the post.

He was forced to resign in 2016 after Dr Mahathir began attacking then-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak over 1MDB.