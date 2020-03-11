List of candidates for Melaka Exco submitted to Governor, says CM

File picture shows Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali taking his oath of office as the 12th Melaka Chief Minister at Dewan Seri Utama, Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka’s Office in Ayer Keroh March 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, March 11 — The list of candidates for Melaka’s new executive council (Exco) members has been submitted to the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob, said Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the list had taken into account all 17 state assemblymen who supported Perikatan Nasional to form the new state government.

“Now I’m waiting for approval from the Yang Dipertua Negeri. I have put forward all names who support Perikatan Nasional government, don’t worry,” he told a news conference after visiting Durian Tunggal Dam here today.

Sulaiman who is also Lendu assemblyman said his priority would be resolving the water issue which includes naming the right person to take charge of the portfolio.

On March 9, Sulaiman was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister before Mohd Khalil.

Besides 13 Barisan Nasional assemblymen, the new state government also comprises two Bersatu assemblymen namely Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (Paya Rumput) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) as well as Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis of PKR (Rembia) and Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee of DAP (Pengkalan Batu). — Bernama