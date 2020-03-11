Labuan Muafakat Nasional wants to meet new FT minister

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters on his first day at the ministry in Putrajaya 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

LABUAN, March 11 — Labuan Muafakat Nasional, which comprises Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS, will meet the new Federal Territories Minister to discuss matters concerning the economic direction and unity of the Labuan community.

Its chairman, Senator Datuk Bashir Alias, said the meeting with Tan Sri Annuar Musa was expected to be held next week

“We are confident with the leadership of Annuar in helming the Federal Territories Ministry based on his experience in the Rural Development Ministry and others,” he told a press conference here today.

“However, he should be given time to get to know the ministry better before we raise issues related to development allocations for Labuan,” he added.

Bashir said Labuan had been lagging behind in economic development for years, mainly due to lack of allocations compared to what was given to Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur, the other two federal territories.

Meanwhile, Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli said he was willing to work together with the new Federal Territories Minister for the sake of the Labuan people.

“Despite being an opposition MP, I will work together with Annuar in the interest of the people and the economic development of Labuan,” he told Bernama today.

He said the ongoing and future development projects on the island should not be affected by the change of government at the federal level.

“Labuan has long been in the economic doldrums with the business community and the people struggling to make ends meet,” said Rozman, who is Labuan Parti Warisan Sabah division chief. — Bernama