FT minister: Give me time to scrutinise Kampung Baru development plan

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa chairing his first meeting at the ministry in Putrajaya 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, March 11 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said he will listen to the ministry’s briefing first on the Development Plan for Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur before deciding on the matter.

He said as he was newly appointed, the first thing he had to do was get to know all the agencies under the ministry and be briefed about it.

“Give me a chance to be briefed by all the department heads. It won’t take very long, I’m a town planner by profession, so it shouldn’t be too difficult for me to understand. But give me a little time then I’ll make a decision,” he said.

He stated this before beginning a briefing session with all the agencies under his ministry here, today.

Annuar was commenting on the recommendation of former Federal Territories minister Khalid Abdul Samad, who reportedly hoped the new Cabinet line-up would continue with the development plan and not repeal it.

With extensive experience in urban planning and a member of the Malaysian Institute of Planners, Annuar also served as assistant director of Urban Planning at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall from 1981 to 1982.

Annuar, who is also the Umno secretary-general, said the newly formed government would work to resolve the problems facing the country.

Earlier, he and his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar clocked in at the ministry on their first day at work as the new Minister and Deputy Federal Territories Minister respectively, accompanied by the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Rosida Jaafar. — Bernama