Bersatu: Election nomination registration on Monday

Bersatu Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar speaks to the media during a press conference at the party headquarters in Petaling Jaya January 8, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The registrations of candidates to contest for posts at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Supreme Council, Srikandi and Armada elections will be held on Monday (March 16).

Bersatu Party Election Committee (JPP) chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar, said the registration would be from 10am to 3pm on the 9th floor of the Bersatu headquarters, Menara Yayasan Selangor, Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

He said the nomination form could be downloaded from today from the party’s official website at www.pribumibersatu.org.my or obtained from JPP officials at the party headquarters.

He said that after JPP had screened the nomination forms and the candidates were confirmed to contest, the draw for the candidates’ numbers would be held at 10am on March 23 at the party headquarters.

“The number for the absentee candidate or representative will be drawn by the JPP. The candidate’s number that has been drawn is final,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hamid said the 189 Bersatu divisions nationwide were scheduled to hold their respective divisional meetings simultaneously on April 18, as determined by the party’s Supreme Council.

He said the meetings would enable delegates to choose the party leaderships at the national level as members of the Supreme Council for the 2019–2022 term.

The posts being contested were the Permanent Chairman; Permanent Deputy Chairman; Chairman; President; Deputy president; Vice President (three people) and Committee Members (20 people).

Syed Hamid said the Armada and Srikandi movement division meetings were scheduled for April 11.

“The delegates at the Srikandi and Fleet division meetings should select their respective leaders at the national level, namely, Malaysian Srikandi Committee Members and the Malaysian Armada Committee Members,” he said.

The posts contested in the party’s wings were the Permanent Chairman; Permanent Deputy Chairman; Chief; Vice Chief and Committee Members (15 people). — Bernama