Azmin chairs meeting with 11 agencies on first day at MITI

International Trade and Industry Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in a meeting on his first day at his ministry in Kuala Lumpur March 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — International Trade and Industry (MITI) Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who started his official duty today, chaired the first meeting with 11 agencies under the ministry’s purview.

Upon his arrival at Menara MITI at 2.55pm, Mohamed Azmin was welcomed by MITI secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali along with the ministry’s staff and top management team from its agencies.

After a brief ceremony where he signed an electronic plaque and received his official working pass prepared by MITI and doa recital, Mohamed Azmin wasted no time and headed straight to the meeting room.

In a statement, MITI said the meeting will also be attended by his Deputy Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong.

The main agenda in the meeting will be on Malaysia’s industrial development planning, trade and investment for 2020 and beyond.

It said among the focus are the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) 2020, National Automotive Policy (NAP), Industry 4.0, current developments in the country and achievement in international trade, as well as investment performance. — Bernama