Speak up against any attempt to table hudud law in Parliament, Sarawak group tells state’s MPs

Sarawak For Sarawakians (S4S) civil movement leader Peter John Jaban wants reclaiming continental shelf given a high priority. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 10 — A state civil society today urged Members of Parliament (MP) from Sarawak to state their opposition should there be any attempt by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition-led federal government to table hudud law in Parliament.

Solidariti Anak Sarawak (SAS) leader Peter John Jaban said he noted with concern that a PAS MP was appointed as a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law in the new Cabinet line-up.

He said the people of Sarawak are waiting with bated breath for the next salvo in the hudud law agenda by the Islamist party.

“If there is any move in Parliament to introduce the hudud law agenda, then our Sarawak Members of Parliament must truly stand up for our multicultural state and cultural individualities.

“Only then will Sarawak’s autonomy be fully realised and deeply worthwhile,” Jaban said in a statement.

Jaban also urged the Sarawak MPs who have been appointed as ministers and deputy ministers to continue upholding the racial and religious harmony that characterises the state.

He, however, welcomed the establishment of a ministry dedicated to Sabah and Sarawak affairs, saying that new Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is putting the implementation of the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 at the forefront.

“Naturally, this can only be seen as a positive first step for Sarawak and testimony to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg’s negotiating power,” he said.