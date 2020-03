Twelve police personnel in Penang were arrested by the MACC today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Twelve police personnel in Penang were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki when contacted by Bernama confirmed the matter.

He said they were arrested on suspicion of corruption and abuse of power.

“I confirm those detained are police force members including officers... this case is under investigation,” he said, refusing to comment further. — Bernama