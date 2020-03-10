GPS Youth: New Cabinet line-up capable of restoring country’s glory

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during the announcement of the new Cabinet ministers at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, March 9, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, March 10 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Youth wing is confident the new cabinet line-up of the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is capable of bringing back the glory of the country.

In a statement issued here, the wing said the new cabinet was formed by taking into consideration leadership, experience and inclusiveness to ensure the development of the economy and well-being of Malaysians.

“This is also in line with the stand of Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and GPS leadership which places importance on the future of the country by giving focus to challenges such as Covid-19, global economic slowdown and the fall in the value of the ringgit,” it said.

The joint statement was issued by the Youth chiefs of GPS component parties namely Gerald Rentap Jabu of Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB); Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS); Michael Tiang, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Robert Ayu, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

According the statement, the involvement of four GPS members of Parliament as full ministers and seven as deputy ministers could strengthen further efforts to restore the rights of Sarawak under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) which have been eroded.

“The rights of Sarawak must be protected and restored as enshrined in MA63 as it is one of the struggles of GPS all this while,” it said. — Bernama