Anwar likely ‘the chosen one’ if Pakatan returns to Putrajaya, says Dr Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Pakatan Harapan will likely field Anwar instead of Dr Mahathir in its push to defeat Perikatan Nasional. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will most likely be the one to lead the country instead of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad if the Opposition coalition returns to power, according to former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television today, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Anwar’s wife, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) will likely field Anwar instead of Dr Mahathir in its push to defeat Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I will have a meeting, and I think most probably it’s going to be Anwar,” the PH president told Bloomberg in the special interview.

Dr Wan Azizah said PH will be ready for any eventuality, including the possibility of snap elections, as she does not see the new government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as being strong enough.

“We’ll have to wait and see how things will unfold.

“Because everything looks to be so uncertain, so insecure, so fragile,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah, who also served as the women, family and community development minister in the PH Cabinet, said the coalition’s downfall could be attributed to those who “feel they didn’t have enough”.

“They felt probably they wanted more. And that I think brought us down,” she said, adding that it will be hard for the coalition to re-accept into its fold those who have left the party.

“Betrayal is quite difficult to accept in any circumstances. Betrayal is still betrayal,” she added.