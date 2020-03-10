Anwar: How did MACC conclude new Cabinet members are ‘clean’?

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim insisted that the new Cabinet did not have the mandate to govern as voters did not choose the Perikatan Nasional coalition. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has questioned how the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) purportedly cleared the members of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet.

In a Facebook post that excerpted his speech from a Pakatan Harapan event yesterday, Anwar also insisted that the new Cabinet did not have the mandate to govern as voters did not choose the Perikatan Nasional coalition.

“This Cabinet is seen as desperate in easily offering posts to the around 70 ministers and deputies compared to [Pakatan Harapan].

“I would also like to ask what aspects were taken into account by the MACC to declare this Cabinet ‘clean’,” he said.

The assertion that the MACC cleared incoming members of the Muhyddin administration came from Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

It is unclear how he came by the information and the MACC has neither confirmed nor denied his assertion.