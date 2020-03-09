PM to present Cabinet line-up to Agong today

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves as he arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is scheduled to see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong this morning with his proposal for the new Cabinet, the Prime Minister’s Department said.

According to the PMD, Muhyiddin will meet Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at 11am.

“Once he has gained the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the prime minister is expected to announce the new Cabinet line-up at 5pm today, at the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya,” the department said.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia on March 1 to replace Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who resigned unexpectedly.

He is the head of a new and informal ruling coalition ostensibly called Perikatan Nasional + GPS, which includes Bersatu, PAS, the remaining Barisan Nasional parties and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition.