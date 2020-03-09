PAS ulama likens DAP to ‘rude guest’ taking advantage of host

Mokhtar said Malay Muslims should not welcome 'rude guests' who are busy trying to evict the occupants of the house. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A senior PAS ulama today labelled DAP as an “unmindful guest” and claimed that the party has only acted in its own interests.

PAS central committee member Mokhtar Senik lambasted the party for wielding power while in the Pakatan Harapan government to turn Malaysia into a “DAP country”.

“DAP does not just need to be cut, but it needs to be taken out from to the root.

“DAP’s roots should not be in the Malay garden. Not because we are a race that cannot work with others, but because they are rude when we provide some space for them.

“Unmindful guest is not worthy to stay in this living room. Actually, we can accept anyone as a guest but there are manners and rules. DAP is not a good guest,’’ he told online news portal Malaysiakini.

Using euphemism, Mokhtar said Malay Muslims should not welcome “rude guests” who are busy trying to evict the occupants of the house.

Mokhtar also explained that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin appointment as the prime minister and the formation of the Perikatan Nasional’s government was the right course of action.

“Taking power while the country does not have any prime minister is not a coup,’’ he said.