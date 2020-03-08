Stop blaming us for Pakatan admin’s collapse, Sarawak DCM tells DAP

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said DAP should stop blaming GPS for the collapse of Pakatan Harapan federal government ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

BETONG, March — The DAP should stop blaming Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the collapse of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said the allegation is an attempt by the DAP to disparage GPS in the eyes of the public, after the pact pledged support to Perikatan Nasional.

“The Pakatan government collapsed because its leaders had been obsessed with power and positions while its ministers were too inexperienced in administering a government, in particular a central government,” he said when launching the Bukit Saban state constituency’s GPS roadshow.

Without being specific, Uggah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) deputy president, was understood to be referring to DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng who had last night criticised Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg and GPS for not supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Speaking at a dinner organised by the Sarawak DAP, the former finance minister had urged Sarawakians to remind GPS, being a kingmaker, that it should decide on the choice of the prime minister based on the wishes of the people.

GPS, with its 17 out of 18 MPs, picked Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, instead of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, as the eventual eighth prime minister of Malaysia.

The PH government collapsed on February 24 after Dr Mahathir resigned as prime minister and as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (chairman and Bersatu pulled out from the Pakatan coalition.

But both DAP, PKR and a fraction of Bersatu MPs backed Dr Mahathir to regain his position as the prime minister.

Uggah accused DAP leaders of being arrogant and with their unfulfilled promises to the state when Pakatan was in power, stressing that GPS does not want to have anything to do with the peninsula party.

“It is hard for us to be friendly to those who have been and perhaps will be unfriendly to us,” he said, adding that it has been DAP’s intention to take control of the state government in the coming state election.

Uggah also reminded Sarawakians that many important projects for the state had been cancelled when DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng was the Minister of Finance of the PH government.

“Our dilapidated schools have remained unrepaired as at December 31, 2019 despite the state government having paid in advance of over RM700 million as part of its debts to the federal government.

“Lim had demanded this as a pre-condition before repairs, upgrading and reconstruction works could begin,” he said.

Uggah also recalled a promise made by the state DAP of returning 50 per cent of tax revenue collected in the state to the state government and a 20 per cent oil royalty payment should PH won the general election in 2018.

“All these promises remained unfulfilled,” he claimed.