Childminder found dead at home with hands tied in Kedah

SUNGAI PETANI, March 8 — A 58-year-old woman was found dead with her hands tied and mouth gagged in a room at her rented home in Taman Sutera Idaman near here this morning.

Kuala Muda deputy police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the body of the childminder was discovered after a man who wanted to drop off his child called police when she did not answer the door.

“Suspecting something was not right, the man decided to call the police,” he told reporters here.

He said a police patrol unit arrived at the house and upon inspection, the policemen found the woman lying on the floor near the bed in the master bedroom.

Shamsudin said initial investigation around the house found that there were no signs of a break-in or burglary.

“The victim, a divorcee had lived alone in the house for three years,” said Shamsudin.

He also said the victim could have been dead for more than 12 hours and the body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama