Wisma Putra: Malaysia welcomes trial of four suspects over downing of MH17

Netherlands Press Secretary for the judges Yolande Wijnnobel (left) speaks to members of the Malaysian media at the temporary press centre that has been set up in Amsterdam, in anticipation of Monday’s trial. ― Picture by Thasha Jayamanogaran

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Foreign Affairs Ministry today welcomed the commencement of the court trial of four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 to be held in the District Court of The Hague on Monday (March 9).

Calling it a significant milestone towards finding the truth and establishing justice for MH17’s victims, it also stressed the importance of credible and transparent process based on the rule of law.

“As the court trial commences we are reminded of this inhumane tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers have always been with the victims and their grieving families and loved ones,” said the ministry in a statement.

As a member of the Joint Investigation Team, Putrajaya also called upon all states and actors to cooperate fully with the investigation in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2166 (2014) adding that Malaysia will closely monitor the upcoming court proceedings.

The four individuals, including Russian army artillery veteran Igor Girkin, former Eastern Ukraine separatists military intelligence chief Sergei Dubinsky, former Russian army officer Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko, are not expected to be present when the trial commences next week.

Flight MH17 travelling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was torn apart by a Russian-made missile over part of eastern Ukraine held by pro-Moscow rebels on July 17, 2014, spreading bodies and debris over a wide area.

A total of 283 passengers, including 80 children, and 15 crew members were on board. The majority of victims were from the Netherlands, with 193 followed by Malaysia with 43 people.