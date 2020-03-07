PAS to wait for Cabinet formation before discussing power-sharing with Umno

PAS vice-president Datuk Amar Nik Abdullah said the party would wait for the formation of the Federal Cabinet before discussing matters relating to power-sharing in states it controls with Umno. — File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, March 7 — PAS wants to wait for the formation of the Federal Cabinet before discussing matters relating to power-sharing in states it controls with Umno, said PAS vice-president Datuk Amar Nik Abdullah.

“We want to make sure the administration of the country is going smoothly first, particularly to solve the economic issues.

“The matter (power-sharing) with Umno is a secondary issue,” he told reporters here today.

PAS currently controls the states of Kelantan and Terengganu.

In another development, Mohd Amar urged all quarters to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decision to appoint Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th prime minister.

“The appointment was made based on law and His Majesty used his discretion after being advised by legal experts.

“Therefore, the King’s decision should not be disputed,” he said. — Bernama